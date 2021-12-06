Monday forecast: A chilly start to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This month has been dominated by highs mainly in the 60s and 70s but that changes this week with highs ranging from the 30s today to 60s by the end of the week.

Precipitation chances still look very low to none as all disturbances that will be pushing through will just bring clouds to the area. Latest models are keeping any precipitation at less than 0.05″ through the next 8 days and looking at the extended outlook it doesn’t look to improve so dry conditions will continue.

Normal High: 47/Normal Low: 26 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds NW/N 10-20, gusts around 25 mph. Wind chills will be stuck in the 20s for much of the day.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds NE/SE 5-10 mph. Wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds S 10-20 mph. Wind chills in the mid-upper 30s.

After another night in the 20s with light winds Tuesday night, highs by Wednesday will get back in the 50s as the week ends with highs in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front pushes through Friday so depending on the speed of the front will depend on how warm it will get. It’ll be a quick cool down on Saturday to more seasonal highs before a warming trend occurs starting Sunday into early next week.

Taking Action:

Sunglasses (at least for this morning) and heavier coats will be needed today with wind chills in the 20s for most of the day.

Dry conditions look to dominate the forecast this week with any precipitation that develops will likely lead to a total of 0.05″ or less.



