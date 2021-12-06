Advertisement

Missouri confirms 1st case of omicron virus variant

Health officials have confirmed the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in Missouri.
Health officials have confirmed the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in Missouri.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Health officials have confirmed the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in Missouri.

The St. Louis Health Department said Saturday that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed the virus case in a resident of St. Louis that was first reported Friday as a presumed case of the omicron variant.

Health officials did not identify the patient, but they have said that the person had recently traveled in the United States.

Officials have also said there are no concerns about that person’s health at this point. Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, director of the St. Louis health department, said the omicron case is a reminder that everyone should get vaccinated.

