Advertisement

Man hospitalized with shattered leg after alleged attack at dog park

A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned...
A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned violent.(Edward Ayala-Barrera)
By Miranda Paige and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A man in Colorado Springs was hospitalized after he says an encounter at a dog park turned violent.

Edward Ayala-Barrera told KKTV a husky got loose at the park and began biting his Doberman on the neck. He says he pushed the husky away and the dog’s owner attacked him.

“Eventually, you know, he started choking me and put his leg behind my leg to lock it and dropped me on the floor,” Ayala-Barrera explained. “We eventually fell in a ditch full of rocks. So, my leg snapped, and then he put his weight more on me and locked my leg and snapped it more.”

Teri Christman saw the attack happen and said her heart sank.

“I was like, ‘This is bad.’ Like, he looked crazy,” Christman said.

Ayala-Barrera was told his leg was shattered to pieces. He will need a couple of surgeries, as well as rehabilitation.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Ayala-Barrera said, fearing his life will never be the same.

Ayala-Barrera says he will never be able to walk again.

“I can’t work no more. There’s certain stuff that I won’t be able to do for work. And I don’t know how long it will take to recover,” Ayala-Barrera said.

Ayala-Barrera and his wife had just moved to Colorado Springs and were working on getting settled in.

Now, they say they are also left with a mountain of medical bills.

“I just don’t want this to happen to anybody, you know. I just want justice,” Ayala-Barrera said.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were killed, two were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan following...
USD 383 offers support after two students killed, one injured in fatal crash
Jericoe Wolford, 38, was taken into custody on several charges including aggravated battery and...
One arrested, two injured in Sunday morning shooting
Two homes intentionally set on fire in Topeka neighborhood
One male is suffering from injuries following a shooting in SE Topeka Sunday night
One man injured in shooting Sunday night
Traci Elaine Reynolds (left) and Jennifer Lynn Dewitt (right) are arrested after drugs are...
Kansas women arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle

Latest News

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Accused of lying to police, Smollett takes the stand
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a federal lawsuit against Texas, alleging that the...
AG Garland announced lawsuit against Texas over redistricting maps
Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent...
Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting in Michigan
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics