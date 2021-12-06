Advertisement

KU’s Braun earns second career Big 12 POTW honor

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against St. John's on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. Kansas won 95-75. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s Christian Braun was selected as the Big 12 Player of the Week after a big game against St. John’s.

Braun scored a career-high 31 points in the 20-point road win for the Jayhawks. Braun sunk 62-point-5 percent of his shots, tied a season-high eight rebounds, recorded four assists, and stole the ball three times.

This is Braun’s second time being named Player of the Week honor, he previously earned the honor last December.

KU next suits up Tuesday night at 7 p.m., when they host UTEP at the Sprint Center.

