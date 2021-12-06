KU’s Braun earns second career Big 12 POTW honor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s Christian Braun was selected as the Big 12 Player of the Week after a big game against St. John’s.

Braun scored a career-high 31 points in the 20-point road win for the Jayhawks. Braun sunk 62-point-5 percent of his shots, tied a season-high eight rebounds, recorded four assists, and stole the ball three times.

This is Braun’s second time being named Player of the Week honor, he previously earned the honor last December.

KU next suits up Tuesday night at 7 p.m., when they host UTEP at the Sprint Center.

