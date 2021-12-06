KU Football taps Syracuse for offensive position
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Football team added a new offensive staffer Monday.
Pete Thamel reports that KU has recruited a wide receivers coach from Syracuse, Terrence Samuel, to join the offensive staff.
Sources: Kansas is hiring Syracuse WR coach Terrence Samuel for an offensive staff position.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 6, 2021
