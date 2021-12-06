Advertisement

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout

Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An attorney for trainer Bob Baffert said Monday that Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has died after a workout at Santa Anita Park in California.

Los Angeles Times reporter Eric Sondheimer tweeted Monday that the 3-year-old colt died on the track.

Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone after winning the May 1 race. In the wake of the failed test, Baffert was suspended by Churchill Downs and barred from entering horses in the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derbies. He also was banned by the New York Racing Association from entering horses at its Belmont, Saratoga and Aqueduct tracks.

Medina Spirit went on to finish third in the Preakness after the colt was subjected to three rounds of prerace testing to be able to compete. The colt most recently finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar last month.

It was reported Friday that urine testing showed a steroid present in the colt’s system came from a topical ointment and not an injection, according to an attorney for trainer Bob Baffert.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were killed, two were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan following...
USD 383 offers support after two students killed, one injured in fatal crash
Jericoe Wolford, 38, was taken into custody on several charges including aggravated battery and...
One arrested, two injured in Sunday morning shooting
Two homes intentionally set on fire in Topeka neighborhood
One male is suffering from injuries following a shooting in SE Topeka Sunday night
One man injured in shooting Sunday night
Traci Elaine Reynolds (left) and Jennifer Lynn Dewitt (right) are arrested after drugs are...
Kansas women arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle

Latest News

FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers
After several months of traffic restrictions because of construction work, the 1200 block of...
Barriers removed from downtown Topeka intersection
In this photo provided by Holly McDonald, World War II veteran Major Wooten enjoys his...
WWII vet who survived COVID-19 honored on 105th birthday
Shawnee County releases its latest Community Health Needs Assessment.
Shawnee Co. health needs assessment finds mental health, obesity as top priorities