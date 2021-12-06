Fund established for Riley Co. teen killed in fiery crash to assist in funeral expenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fund has been setup to help cover funeral expenses of Riley Co. teen who died in a crash early Sunday morning.

Kenni Cantu, 14, was one of two teens who died in a crash along K-18.

The GoFundMe was setup Cantu’s sister, Madian Cantu Encarnacion.

As of Monday morning, $9,025 of the fund’s $25,000 goal has been raised.

The crash also claimed the live of Gaysha Alfred, 14, and injured three others.

USD 383 offers support after two students killed, one injured in fatal crash The fatal crash happened just after 1 a.m. on K-18 underneath the Scenic Drive overpass.

