Advertisement

Fund established for Riley Co. teen killed in fiery crash to assist in funeral expenses

Kenni Cantu, 14, was one of two teens killed in a fiery crash early Sunday morning on K-18 in...
Kenni Cantu, 14, was one of two teens killed in a fiery crash early Sunday morning on K-18 in Riley Co.(Submitted)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fund has been setup to help cover funeral expenses of Riley Co. teen who died in a crash early Sunday morning.

Kenni Cantu, 14, was one of two teens who died in a crash along K-18.

The GoFundMe was setup Cantu’s sister, Madian Cantu Encarnacion.

As of Monday morning, $9,025 of the fund’s $25,000 goal has been raised.

The crash also claimed the live of Gaysha Alfred, 14, and injured three others.

USD 383 offers support after two students killed, one injured in fatal crash

The fatal crash happened just after 1 a.m. on K-18 underneath the Scenic Drive overpass.

USD 383 offers support after two students killed, one injured in fatal crash

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were killed, two were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan following...
USD 383 offers support after two students killed, one injured in fatal crash
Jericoe Wolford, 38, was taken into custody on several charges including aggravated battery and...
One arrested, two injured in Sunday morning shooting
Two homes intentionally set on fire in Topeka neighborhood
One male is suffering from injuries following a shooting in SE Topeka Sunday night
One man injured in shooting Sunday night
Traci Elaine Reynolds (left) and Jennifer Lynn Dewitt (right) are arrested after drugs are...
Kansas women arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle

Latest News

After several months of traffic restrictions because of construction work, the 1200 block of...
Barriers removed from downtown Topeka intersection
Shawnee County releases its latest Community Health Needs Assessment.
Shawnee Co. health needs assessment finds mental health, obesity as top priorities
Woman taken to hospital after Monday morning crash in south Topeka
Woman taken to hospital after south Topeka crash