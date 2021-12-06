Fairview man, 50, killed in motorcycle crash in Brown County

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed over the weekend in a motorcycle crash in Brown County, authorities said.

The crash was reported early Saturday on US-75 highway, about a mile south of Sabetha. The exact time of the crash was under investigation.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on US-75 when it drove into the east ditch for an unknown reason. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle, which came to rest in the ditch.

The motorcycle’s rider, identified as Thomas Sherwood Jackson II, 50, of Fairview, was pronounced dead at the scene.

