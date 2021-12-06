Driver in Emporia hit-and-run, kidnapping sentenced to probation

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a vehicle that hit an Emporia cyclist over the summer has been sentenced to probation.

According to KVOE, Analysa Tamez was sentenced to 18 months probation on Friday in Lyon Co. District Court. The sentence came with an underlying punishment of 16-months in prison should Tamez violate the terms of her probation.

In October, Tamaz pleaded no contest to felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident, criminal restraint, intimidation of a victim and drug possession.

Emporia women arrested for August hit and run, kidnapping Report from Aug. 6, 2021

According to the Emporia Police Dept., the crash happened on Monday night, Aug. 2, around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 9th Ave. and East St.

EPD said said Tamez was driving south on East St. in a 2009 Chevy Aveo with passenger Mariah Lopez, when the vehicle struck Christan Jenkins, 26, of Emporia, while she was riding a bike.

Officials say Tamez and Lopez then put Jenkins in the back of their vehicle and drove around for about half-hour before dropping her off near her home.

Jenkins sustained significant facial injuries as a result of the accident.

Lopez has pleaded no contest to counts of criminal restraint, victim intimidation and drug possession. She will be sentenced Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

