Chiefs win 12th-straight over Broncos, 22-9

Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen, left, is congratulated by teammate Travis Kelce...
Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen, left, is congratulated by teammate Travis Kelce after intercepting a pass and running it back for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs have now won a dozen-straight the Broncos, topping their AFC West foe 22-9 Sunday night.

The Chiefs improve to 8-4 and are now tied with Baltimore, Tennessee and New England for first in the AFC.

Patrick Mahomes started the night off with a 10-yard rushing TD eight minutes in to put KC on the board first, 7-0.

Both teams traded field goals to close the half — including a 56-yd hit from Harrison Butker. Butker added another in the third to put KC ahead 13-3.

Byron Pringle forced and recovered a fumble on a Chiefs punt to close the third quarter; Kansas City started the 4th on the 16, leading to a field goal to take a 16-3 lead.

With just under 10 minutes left in the 4th, Daniel Sorensen took an interception 75 yards to the end zone to give the Chiefs a 22-3 lead. Butker’s PAT was no good.

The Broncos answered with 5:12 remaining on a 13-yd TD from Javonte Williams to Teddy Bridgewater, but couldn’t complete the two-point conversion.

They’ll return to Arrowhead Sunday, Dec. 12 to host the Las Vegas Raiders on WIBW.

