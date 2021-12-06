Bystander struck by a vehicle attempting to assist female in rollover accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bystander was struck by a vehicle while attempting to assist a female driver from a rollover accident Sunday afternoon.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said a 20-year-old female was transported to a local hospital following an injury accident near milepost 348 on SW Interstate 70 (I-70) this afternoon.

The Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a report of a rollover accident on I-70 near SW West Union Road shortly after 3:15 pm.

Sheriff Brian Hill said a black 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling eastbound on I-70 when entered the grassy center median and came to rest upside down.

The driver, Dakota B. Swader (20) of Topeka, was transported by American Medical Response (AMR) to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a subsequent accident involving a bystander that was struck while attempting to assist the driver of this accident.

This accident is still under investigation.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Dover Township Fire Department, and AMR assisted at the scene.

