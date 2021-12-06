Advertisement

LIVE: Biden to discuss prescription drug benefits in Build Back Better Act

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss prescription drug provisions in the Build Back Better Act in remarks Monday from the White House East Room.

A White House official said before Biden makes his remarks, he will meet with two women with diabetes, CNN reported.

Biden’s domestic policy package was passed by the House of Representatives last month along a largely party-line vote. The roughly $2 trillion measure awaits action in the Senate.

In addition to drug costs, its proposals are targeted to benefit families in other ways, including helping them afford health care, child care and elder care, as well as tackling climate change.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were killed, two were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan following...
USD 383 offers support after two students killed, one injured in fatal crash
Jericoe Wolford, 38, was taken into custody on several charges including aggravated battery and...
One arrested, two injured in Sunday morning shooting
Two homes intentionally set on fire in Topeka neighborhood
One male is suffering from injuries following a shooting in SE Topeka Sunday night
One man injured in shooting Sunday night
Traci Elaine Reynolds (left) and Jennifer Lynn Dewitt (right) are arrested after drugs are...
Kansas women arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle

Latest News

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Accused of lying to police, Smollett takes the stand
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a federal lawsuit against Texas, alleging that the...
AG Garland announced lawsuit against Texas over redistricting maps
Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent...
Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting in Michigan
A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned...
Man hospitalized with shattered leg after alleged attack at dog park
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics