Barriers removed from downtown Topeka intersection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After several months of traffic restrictions, a downtown Topeka intersection has reopened to all lanes of traffic.

Crews on Monday morning were loading onto a truck several orange-and-white signs that were up during road construction in the vicinity of S.W. 12th Street and Topeka Boulevard.

Traffic on Monday morning was proceeding smoothly in all north- and soutbound lanes of S.W. Topeka Boulevard at that location.

Previously, traffic had been restricted to one lane of traffic in each direction on S.W. Topeka Boulevard in that area.

Additionally, both S.W. 12th Street and S.W. Huntoon Street have reopened between S. Kansas Avenue and S.W. Topeka Boulevard after road work was completed.

