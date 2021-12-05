Two killed, four transported to hospital in Manhattan following car crash in Riley Co.

Advertisement

By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:01 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were killed overnight in a single vehicle crash on Fort Riley Boulevard(K-18), near the Scenic Drive overpass in Riley County.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 1:00 am to the report a car on fire on K-18 under the Scenic Drive overpass.

Upon arrival Riley County Police officers, Manhattan Fire, Riley County EMS and Riley County Fire found the car on fire.

There were five occupants with the car, two were declared deceased at the scene, two were transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, and the fifth occupant refused to be transported.

Two Riley County Police officers were transported to Ascension Via Christi hospital for smoke inhalation.

Eastbound Fort Riley Boulevard at Scenic Drive will be closed for multiple hours for the investigation.

Kansas Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation of this crash and additional information will be posted to this story. when it becomes available.

