Two homes intentionally set on fire in Topeka neighborhood

(Phil Anderson)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka homes on the same street were intentionally set on fire this weekend, according to investigators.

The first blaze was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday at 1805 SW Lincoln Street.

The Topeka Fire Department said crews found smoke and flames coming from the front porch of the two-story home.

They said one person was inside the home at the time of the fire and could not get out on their own due to past injuries. Firefighters were able to rescue that person and they were taken to the hospital.

Crews were able to contain the blaze. The home suffered an estimated $5,500 in damage.

The second fire was set just 400 feet away at a two-story home at 1835 SW Lincoln Street. Firefighters responded around midnight Sunday and found smoke and flames coming from the back porch.

Topeka Fire said three people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but were able to evacuate on their own.

They said only the porch was damaged in the blaze leading to an estimated loss of $500.

The fires remain under investigation, but the fire department said both are believed to have been intentionally set.

Anyone with information about either fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)-234-0007.

