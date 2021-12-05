TICKET TO TAMPA! Washburn VB one of eight remaining in NCAA DII Tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 6 Washburn swept No. 15 Concordia St. Paul Saturday night to punch their ticket to the NCAA Division II Tournament Quarterfinals in Tampa.

The Ichabods won 25-22, 25-20 and 24-19.

Saturday’s win marks Washburn’s third-straight over a top-25 opponent. Chris Herron’s squad beat No. 20 Winona State in the opening round, followed by No. 1 Central Missouri Friday night in the Regional semifinal match.

Washburn will compete in the Elite Eight Thursday, Dec. 9. You can view the bracket here.

FINAL | NO. 6 WASHBURN SWEEPS NO. 15 CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL TO WIN THE NCAA CENTRAL REGION CHAMPIONSHIP!!! #GOBODS pic.twitter.com/LVApsBCY1E — Washburn Volleyball (@IchabodVB) December 5, 2021

Heading to Tampa 🌴🏐! Congrats @IchabodVB … keep it rollin. #Elite8 — Brett Ballard (@CoachBBallard) December 5, 2021

Tampa Bound @IchabodVB … this group folks are awesome people and I'm so excited for them and the coaching staff … this team was 18-14 as a group of freshmen and now have been two 2 Elite Eights #SoProud #HardWorkPaysOff #GoBods #MoreWorkToBeDone pic.twitter.com/GLTGHnX696 — Gene Cassell (@genecassell) December 5, 2021

So dominant and so deserving @IchabodVB ! — Washburn Softball (@IchabodSB) December 5, 2021

TICKET TO TAMPA! No. 6 Washburn volleyball (@IchabodVB) advances to the Elite Eight with a sweep over No. 20 Concordia St. Paul. #GoBods https://t.co/WNxXqhGN5e — WIBW Sports (@WIBWsports) December 5, 2021

