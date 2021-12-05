Advertisement

TICKET TO TAMPA! Washburn VB one of eight remaining in NCAA DII Tournament

TICKET TO TAMPA! Washburn VB one of eight remaining in NCAA DII Tournament
TICKET TO TAMPA! Washburn VB one of eight remaining in NCAA DII Tournament(MIAA Network)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 6 Washburn swept No. 15 Concordia St. Paul Saturday night to punch their ticket to the NCAA Division II Tournament Quarterfinals in Tampa.

The Ichabods won 25-22, 25-20 and 24-19.

Saturday’s win marks Washburn’s third-straight over a top-25 opponent. Chris Herron’s squad beat No. 20 Winona State in the opening round, followed by No. 1 Central Missouri Friday night in the Regional semifinal match.

Washburn will compete in the Elite Eight Thursday, Dec. 9. You can view the bracket here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged in death of 4-year-old granddaughter acquitted
KDHE COVID Dashboard for Dec. 3, 2021
Kansas sees highest single-day COVID case count since early January
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Rossville School Logo and Flag
Rossville schools closed Friday due to COVID outbreak
Sangla M. Stevens, 31, of Manhattan, was taken to an area hospital, then to jail, after the car...
Manhattan man jailed after police chase in Wabaunsee County

Latest News

FILE
Emporia State falls to Southern Oklahoma in bowl game
Washburn volleyball celebrates after defeating #1 Central Missouri to advance to the NCAA DII...
Washburn volleyball knocks out #1 Central Missouri, advances in NCAA tournament
KPZ Washburn Rural vs Topeka West
KPZ (G): WRHS 53, Topeka West 14
KPZ Washburn Rural vs Topeka West
KPZ (B): WRHS 57, Topeka West 69