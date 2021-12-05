TICKET TO TAMPA! Washburn VB one of eight remaining in NCAA DII Tournament
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 6 Washburn swept No. 15 Concordia St. Paul Saturday night to punch their ticket to the NCAA Division II Tournament Quarterfinals in Tampa.
The Ichabods won 25-22, 25-20 and 24-19.
Saturday’s win marks Washburn’s third-straight over a top-25 opponent. Chris Herron’s squad beat No. 20 Winona State in the opening round, followed by No. 1 Central Missouri Friday night in the Regional semifinal match.
Washburn will compete in the Elite Eight Thursday, Dec. 9. You can view the bracket here.
