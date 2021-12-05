Advertisement

Sunday night forecast: 20s overnight with highs struggling to break 40 Monday

Chance for flurries Tuesday morning, but no significant precipitation expected soon
Monday wind chill
(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Winds will be gusty this evening into tonight behind a strong cold front late this afternoon. Winds will be out of the north with gusts between 25- 35 mph possible. Lows tonight will be in the 20s with wind chill on Monday making it feel like below freezing Monday afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Monday: Cool and becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow will be much colder than today with highs struggling to break 40 degrees and wind chill values feeling more like 30 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 20 mph under partly cloudy skies maybe becoming mostly sunny late in the day. Our average high for early December is 47 degrees. We are hoping to make it to 38 degrees Monday afternoon.

There is a slight chance for light snow flurries on Tuesday morning with no accumulation expected out of those. Highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s with intermittent cloud cover will be common through Wednesday before we warm up once more. South winds return for the end of this week and will push high temperatures close to 60 degrees on Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Another strong cold front looks to arrive in the are next weekend bringing us more 40s for highs and 20s for lows. There is a very low chance for rain/snow during next weekend with most places likely staying dry at this time through this 8-day period.

Ups and downs headed our way with no signs of rain or snow
(WIBW)

Taking Action:

  1. Winds Sunday behind the cold front will be gusty between 20-30 mph from the northwest. This mixed with the dry air will create an elevated fire danger Sunday afternoon.
  2. If you’re heading to the Chiefs game Sunday night, it’ll be dropping through the 40s with gusts around 25 mph. The wind chill by the end of the game could be in the low-mid 30s.
  3. There are no significant chances for precipitation over the next 8-days, but some lights drizzle and occasional snow flurries is certainly possible.

