Sunday forecast: Warming to the 60s this afternoon before cold front

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today has started cloudy, but will warm into the low to mid 60s this afternoon and become mostly sunny for most spots. A strong cold front later this afternoon and evening however will turn us cooler starting Monday. The front will also move in dry air and gusty north winds that will aid in creating an elevated fire danger this afternoon and evening, especially in North-Central Kansas.

Today: Warm and Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. A strong cold front passes through Sunday evening. Also looking at an elevated fire danger Sunday afternoon behind the cold front.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Cool and becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Most of the area will reach 60 degrees this afternoon with many spots getting into the mid 60s before a strong cold front pushes through late this afternoon. Behind the front, we can expect cooler and drier air as well as breezy north winds around 10 to 20 mph with gusts maybe as high as 30 mph.

Temperatures Monday will struggle to hit 40 degrees as cold air continues to filter in behind the front. Lows through Tuesday night will likely be in the mid to upper 20s with highs being in the upper 30s and low 40s through Wednesday. Believe it or not, this is actually just a degree or two below our normal high/low of 47/27.

Unfortunately, we are not tracking any significant chances for rain, but a few light precipitation events are likely this week. The first chance is for snow flurries Monday night into Tuesday morning. Areas that see the heaviest flurries can expect less than a dusting of snow therefore no hazards are anticipated. The snow will later turn to light rain showers mainly in East Kansas by Tuesday afternoon. Our next chance for seeing some kind of precip arrives Friday night behind another strong cold front and area of low pressure. This system could provide a better chance for some rain and some snow, but amounts are still looking to be fairly low.

Looking to next weekend, out temperatures will once again dive into the 30s and 40s for highs and 20s for overnight lows.

Fire danger this afternoon (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Winds tomorrow behind the cold front will be gusty between 20-30 mph from the northwest. This mixed with the dry air will create an elevated fire danger tomorrow afternoon. If you’re heading to the Chiefs game Sunday night, it’ll be dropping through the 40s with gusts around 25 mph. The wind chill by the end of the game could be in the low-mid 30s. There are no significant chances for precipitation over the next 8-days, but some lights drizzle and occassional snow flurry is certainly possible.

