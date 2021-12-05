Sheriff identifies girl, suspect killed in Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in two shootings that left a 7-year-old girl dead and two other people wounded before he died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Keith Johnson Jr., 38, and 7-year-old Cariya Reed were found dead in Johnson’s home in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Police believe Johnson shot his girlfriend in Welborn Park early Wednesday, then fled to his home and barricaded himself inside.

Officers who eventually entered the home found Cariya Reed and Johnson dead. A 3-year-old boy in the home also was injured.

The boy and Johnson’s girlfriend remained hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators have not indicated a possible motive for the shooting, or Johnson’s relationship to the children.

