Saturday night forecast: Chance for light morning drizzle, then sunny and 60s.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was a nice, clear day across most of Northeast Kansas with more nice weather in sights for Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Warm and Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. A strong cold front passes through Sunday evening. Also looking at an elevated fire danger Sunday afternoon behind the cold front.

Monday: Cool and becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

We are hoping to reach the mid 60s on Sunday before we put an end to the nice weather for the week ahead. A strong cold front is expected Sunday evening that will put us in the upper and mid 20s Sunday night. Highs Monday will struggle to reach 40 degrees with most areas staying in the upper 30s with a few low 40s sprinkled in. The front will also move in dry air. Pair that with the high winds expected behind the front and there is an elevated risk for fires, especially in north-central Kansas on Sunday afternoon and evening.

For the next 8-days, we are not expecting much in terms of precipitation. There are several low chances for light rainfall/snow flurries, but nothing too helpful. There is a chance for some patchy drizzle Sunday morning. We are also tracking a chance for light snow flurries Monday night into Tuesday morning and again on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Neither chance is significant and areas that do see the flurries will see a dusting at the most.

Looking to next weekend, we may finally see some cold air. This system may dip the weather pattern far enough south to where we may see some rain or snow Saturday and/or Sunday, but for now have left those chances off the 8-Day.

Taking Action:

Winds tomorrow behind the cold front will be gusty between 20-30 mph from the northwest. This mixed with the dry air will create an elevated fire danger tomorrow afternoon. If you’re heading to the Chiefs game Sunday night, it’ll be dropping through the 40s with gusts around 25 mph. The wind chill by the end of the game could be in the low-mid 30s. There are no significant chances for precipitation over the next 8-days, but some lights drizzle and occassional snow flurry is certainly possible.

