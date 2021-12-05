Advertisement

President Joe Biden mourns the loss of Sen. Bob Dole

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Isaac French
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Bob Dole left his mark on the state of Kansas and had an impact on many political leaders he worked with.

The news of his passing Sunday touched the lives of many who knew him and the work he did for his country.

Sunday, President Joe Biden issued a statement on Twitter mourning the loss of Senator Bob Dole.

“Bob Dole was a man to be admired by Americans. He had an unerring sense of integrity and honor. May God bless him, and may our nation draw upon his legacy of decency, dignity, good humor, and patriotism for all time.”

