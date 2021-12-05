Advertisement

One arrested, two injured in Sunday morning shooting

(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested and two people were injured early Sunday morning following a shooting in Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Jericoe Wolford, 38, of Topeka was taken into custody on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, criminal possession of a weapon, and possession of stolen property.

The arrest stems from a shooting around 12:45 a.m. in the 9000 block of SW Indian Hills Rd.

Deputies arrived and found a 51-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned Wolford was riding in a red truck with the two victims when a disturbance happened and he fired a gun that had been reported stolen.

The incident remains under investigation.

