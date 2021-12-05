Miracle on Kansas Ave. brings Christmas cheer to downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Hundreds of people lined Kansas Avenue to get in the Christmas spirit for the annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade.

After having to switch things up last year due to COVID, the longtime Topeka tradition returned to its traditional roots.

“This has been a long-standing tradition in Topeka,” said Delainey Williams, Events Manager for The Greater Topeka Partnership.

“We have boy scout troops, we have a marching band, ROTC, we have organizations from all over town that have come together to kind of present this parade and bring the magic to life in downtown Topeka.”

With over a hundred and fifty parade entries, the twenty-sixth annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue had something for everyone.

“There is racecars, I’m not even a racecar fan, the firetrucks are always super fun when they are lit up and there’s some very interesting character walking around from the Grinch to Santa to a fox,” said parade participant, Valerie Tolin with the Topeka Bible Church.

Members of the 13 NEWS team even made an appearance, while Melissa Brunner and Ralph Hipp covered all of the action for viewers at home.

After an un-traditional celebration last year, community members say they are glad to see Miracle on Kansas Avenue return to its normal setup.

“I think people are really excited to get out and about and return to this traditional parade format, the parade format last year really worked for COVID and kind of mitigated that risk but I think we’re at a place now where we can bring back the traditional parade and people are really excited to be here,” said Williams.

Its exciting that I’m able to share it with family and friends and to see the community just come back out and take a fresh breath of air and enjoy some lights,” said Tolin.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.