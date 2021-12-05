Advertisement

K-State to play in Texas Bowl Jan. 4

Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas ©KellyRoss(©KellyRoss)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State will head to Houston to play in the Texas Bowl Jan. 4.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network HQ reports the ‘Cats will face LSU. The game is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

The Tigers are coming off a 27-24 regular season finale win over No. 14 Texas A&M. LSU finished the season 6-6.

The Wildcats became bowl eligible Nov. 6 with a win at Kansas. K-State wrapped up the regular season 7-5.

This marks K-State’s 23rd bowl game appearance. Most recently, the ‘Cats fell 20-17 to Navy in the 2019 AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Tickets to the 2021 Texas Bowl are available here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traci Elaine Reynolds (left) and Jennifer Lynn Dewitt (right) are arrested after drugs are...
Kansas women arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle
Two killed, two transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan following car crash in Riley...
Fiery crash in Riley Co. overnight kills two people
Jeffrey John Reece is arrested after methamphetamine was found in his Ford Escape on Dec. 2,...
Topeka man arrested after meth found in vehicle
Alexandra Michelle Murillo (left) and Matthew Steven Smith are arrested after meth was found in...
Two arrested for meth possession following alleged traffic infraction
FILE - St. George Police
Man who ran from St. George domestic dispute found late Saturday morning

Latest News

Rick Strecker, Mark Turgeon, Ben Meseke, Ken McGarity and the late Ken Bueltel make up the...
Hayden honors inaugural Hall of Fame class
TICKET TO TAMPA! Washburn VB one of eight remaining in NCAA DII Tournament
TICKET TO TAMPA! Washburn VB one of eight remaining in NCAA DII Tournament
FILE
Emporia State falls to Southern Oklahoma in bowl game
Washburn volleyball celebrates after defeating #1 Central Missouri to advance to the NCAA DII...
Washburn volleyball knocks out #1 Central Missouri, advances in NCAA tournament