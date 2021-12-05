K-State to play in Texas Bowl Jan. 4

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State will head to Houston to play in the Texas Bowl Jan. 4.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network HQ reports the ‘Cats will face LSU. The game is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

The Tigers are coming off a 27-24 regular season finale win over No. 14 Texas A&M. LSU finished the season 6-6.

The Wildcats became bowl eligible Nov. 6 with a win at Kansas. K-State wrapped up the regular season 7-5.

This marks K-State’s 23rd bowl game appearance. Most recently, the ‘Cats fell 20-17 to Navy in the 2019 AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Tickets to the 2021 Texas Bowl are available here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.