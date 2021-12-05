Hayden honors inaugural Hall of Fame class

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Catholic High School welcomed the inaugural members of its Hall of Fame Saturday.

Rick Strecker, Mark Turgeon, Ben Meseke, Ken McGarity and the late Ken Bueltel make up the first-ever class.

The Wildcats held a dinner and awards ceremony Saturday evening to honor the five inductees and celebrate all they have done for Hayden.

”Hayden was like everything to my father,” Mark Bueltel, son of Ken Bueltel, said. “The Hayden community, that they would remember him for all that he cared about the school — he was one of the most humble people that you would ever meet, so he would probably act like he was not thrilled, but in his heart he’d be very appreciative for the feelings people gave back to him.”

“My family’s been at Hayden since the 1920s,” Strecker said. “I was fortunate to go to high school here, and then worked here for 33 years, and they were great years. So receiving this kind of an honor with the incredible people that are also being honored is really special to me.”

Read more about each inductee, courtesy of Hayden High, here:

Hayden Alumni Achievement

We are pleased to announce Rick Strecker as the inductee for Hayden Alumni Achievement. Rick is a member of the Hayden class of 1976, and was the 1976 Student Council President and Athlete of the Year. He taught physics and chemistry during his career at Hayden, and served as the President of Hayden Catholic High School for nearly two decades. He also served as the head girls basketball coach and track coach, winning five State Championship titles. Rick is recognized for living out his faith with a commitment to serving Hayden Catholic High School students, staff, and families.

Hayden Student Athletic/Activity Achievement

We are pleased to announce Mark Turgeon as the inductee for Hayden Student Athletic/Activity Achievement. Mark is a member of the Hayden class of 1983 and helped the Hayden basketball team capture two consecutive class 4A state championships in 1982 and 1983. Turgeon attended the University of Kansas where he played for coach Larry Brown and played in the 1986 final four. Upon graduation in 1987 he took a position with coach Larry Brown and helped the team win a national championship in the 1988 NCAA Tournament. Coach Turgeon was inducted into the Topeka/Shawnee County Sports Council Hall of Fame in 2009. Turgeon is in his 11th season as the head coach for the University of Maryland. [Note: Turgeon announced his departure to Maryland on Friday.]

Hayden Staff Achievement (2 people will be inducted)

We are pleased to announce (Ken Bueltel - Posthumously ) as the inductee for Hayden Staff Achievement. Bueltel was Hayden’s basketball coach from 1953 to 1972, compiling a 309-152 record. He was inducted into the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1988 and theTopeka/Shawnee County Sports Council Hall of Fame in 2011. Nicknamed " the Silver Fox”, Bueltel was considered one of the forerunners among coaches for his use of the fastbreak and full-court press. Coach Bueltel also taught history and served as Hayden Athletic Director and was among those who worked on the raising of contributions that helped to get the Ken Bueltel Activities Complex first built in the early 70′s.

We are pleased to announce Ben Meseke as the inductee for Hayden Staff Achievement. During his tenure as the boys’ basketball coach, the school made 13 state tournament appearances in the Class 4A tournament, claiming six championship titles, including one earned at the end of a perfect season in 1983. Mr. Meseke received the Kansas Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame award in 2010 and the Topeka/Shawnee County Sports Council Hall of Fame award in 2013. During the two decades he spent at Hayden from 1973 to 1997, he also coached 19 out of 20 cross-country teams to qualify for state. Those teams claimed another six state championship titles. Mr. Meseke also taught mathematics courses, including advanced classes in algebra and geometry, for 23 years. Toward the end of his Hayden career, he served as the assistant principal.

Hayden Contributor

We are pleased to announce Ken McGarity as the inductee for Hayden Contributor Achievement. Mr. McGarity volunteered at Hayden from 1977 to 2017 and accumulated over 16,000 hours of volunteer work. Ken volunteered in a number of capacities during his 40 years at Hayden, among them concessions, spirit wear, and the PACE (Parents & Alumni for Catholic Education) auction. Ken assisted with the implementation of what is known as PACE and was the treasurer until his retirement in 2017. He was also very dedicated to Hayden bingo and served as an assistant to the manager for a number of years. Ken’s five children are graduates of Hayden Catholic High School. The Hayden Hall of Fame recognizes individuals in four categories: Alumni Achievement, Student Athletic/Activity Achievement, Staff Achievement, and Contributor. These individuals serve as role models and examples of achievement to future students, staff and supporters. Hayden Catholic High School and the Hayden High School Foundation serve as the sponsoring organizations of the Hall of Fame.

