Buck O’Neil to be inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

Kansas City, MO (KCTV) - Buck O’Neil is officially a member of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

Fifteen years after narrowly missing out in a vote in 2006, O’Neil earned his spot on Sunday.

The Early Baseball Era and Golden Days Era Committees voted O’Neil in the hall.

O’Neil played for and managed the Kansas City Monarchs and was Major League Baseball’s first Black coach with the Chicago Cubs.

Buck’s legacy in Kansas City, baseball

He worked tirelessly to keep the story of the Negro Leagues alive through the museum in Kansas City and Ken Burns’ series “Baseball.”

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick, in a discussion about O’Neil before the announcement, said the museum is a legacy for him.

“He wanted us to be remembered,” Kendrick said about O’Neil’s desire to see the museum prosper. “He wanted them to be remembered. Not just because of what they gave the game of baseball, but their history. This story is what set the stage for the Civil Rights movement in our country.”

The MLB’s color barrier was broken in 1946 by Jackie Robinson.

Prior to breaking the barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Robinson played baseball for the Kansas City Monarchs. He made his debut on May 6, 1945.

Kendrick said that story could not be told without Kansas City.

“You cannot tell the history of integration of baseball without Kansas City,” Kendrick said. “This museum met the world to him.

Major League Baseball, last year, announced it was recognizing the Negro Leagues as a major league and counting the statistics and records.

Welcome to the Hall of Fame, Buck O’Neil. https://t.co/eJjQCY5FKp pic.twitter.com/SOcepOUBkb — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) December 5, 2021

