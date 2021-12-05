Advertisement

Buck O’Neil to be inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

** File ** Buck O'Neil walks to the field as he is introduced before a minor league all-star...
** File ** Buck O'Neil walks to the field as he is introduced before a minor league all-star game Tuesday, July 18, 2006 in Kansas City, Kan. O'Neil, baseball's charismatic Negro Leagues ambassador who barnstormed with Satchel Paige and inexplicably fell one vote shy of the Hall of Fame, died Friday, Oct. 6, 2006. He was 94.(AP Photo/Charlie Riede,file)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kansas City, MO (KCTV) - Buck O’Neil is officially a member of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

Fifteen years after narrowly missing out in a vote in 2006, O’Neil earned his spot on Sunday.

The Early Baseball Era and Golden Days Era Committees voted O’Neil in the hall.

O’Neil played for and managed the Kansas City Monarchs and was Major League Baseball’s first Black coach with the Chicago Cubs.

Buck’s legacy in Kansas City, baseball

He worked tirelessly to keep the story of the Negro Leagues alive through the museum in Kansas City and Ken Burns’ series “Baseball.”

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick, in a discussion about O’Neil before the announcement, said the museum is a legacy for him.

“He wanted us to be remembered,” Kendrick said about O’Neil’s desire to see the museum prosper. “He wanted them to be remembered. Not just because of what they gave the game of baseball, but their history. This story is what set the stage for the Civil Rights movement in our country.”

The MLB’s color barrier was broken in 1946 by Jackie Robinson.

Prior to breaking the barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Robinson played baseball for the Kansas City Monarchs. He made his debut on May 6, 1945.

Kendrick said that story could not be told without Kansas City.

“You cannot tell the history of integration of baseball without Kansas City,” Kendrick said. “This museum met the world to him.

Major League Baseball, last year, announced it was recognizing the Negro Leagues as a major league and counting the statistics and records.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were killed, two were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan following...
Manhattan-Ogden School District responds to the death of their two students involved in fiery crash in Riley Co.
Traci Elaine Reynolds (left) and Jennifer Lynn Dewitt (right) are arrested after drugs are...
Kansas women arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle
Jeffrey John Reece is arrested after methamphetamine was found in his Ford Escape on Dec. 2,...
Topeka man arrested after meth found in vehicle
Alexandra Michelle Murillo (left) and Matthew Steven Smith are arrested after meth was found in...
Two arrested for meth possession following alleged traffic infraction
FILE - St. George Police
Man who ran from St. George domestic dispute found late Saturday morning

Latest News

Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
K-State to play LSU in Texas Bowl Jan. 4
Rick Strecker, Mark Turgeon, Ben Meseke, Ken McGarity and the late Ken Bueltel make up the...
Hayden honors inaugural Hall of Fame class
TICKET TO TAMPA! Washburn VB one of eight remaining in NCAA DII Tournament
TICKET TO TAMPA! Washburn VB one of eight remaining in NCAA DII Tournament
FILE
Emporia State falls to Southern Oklahoma in bowl game