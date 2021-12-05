Advertisement

Boil water advisory issued for portions of Pottawatomie Co.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a Boil Water Advisory for a portion of Pottawatomie County on Sunday.(Associated Press Graphic)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a Boil Water Advisory for a portion of Pottawatomie County on Sunday.

According to KDHE, the advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system due to a waterline break.  Failure to maintain adequate pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residual levels and may result in bacterial contamination.

KDHE said laboratory testing samples collected from Pottawatomie Co. Rural Water District No. 1 indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For questions, KDHE says to contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514.

