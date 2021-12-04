White House confirms President Biden to head to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden will visit the heartland to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

KCTV5 reports President Joe Biden will visit Kansas City during the week of Dec. 6 to discuss his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The White House confirmed the trip to the metro on Wednesday, Dec. 1, however, it is still unclear where the president will visit.

Biden visited Kansas City back in March 2020 during his campaign.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill was signed into law in November. Biden hopes to use the law to build back his popularity, which took a hit as inflation rose and COVID-19 public health and economic risks continue to plague the nation.

