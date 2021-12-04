Advertisement

WATCH: 1-on-1 with White House Senior Advisor on COVID-19 Task Force

"Right Now" interview with white House senior Advisor to the COVID Task Force, Dr. Cameron Webb
"Right Now" interview with white House senior Advisor to the COVID Task Force, Dr. Cameron Webb
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More cases of the omicron variant are popping up in the U.S. and there are now three states neighboring Kansas with confirmed cases. Friday, Dec. 3, Eyewitness News anchor and “Right Now” host Michael Schwanke sat down with Dr. Cameron Webb, White House Senior Advisor of the COVID-19 Task Force to talk about what happens next as the new variant gets closer to Kansas.

You can see the interview in its entirety in the player above.

