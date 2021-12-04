Washburn volleyball knocks out #1 Central Missouri, advances in NCAA tournament

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WIBW) - Washburn volleyball knocked out the top team to advance in the NCAA DII tournament.

The regional semifinal Friday pitted the fifth-ranked Ichabods against #1 Central Missouri, 3-1.

The two teams split the first two sets. Washburn trailed in the third 22-16 at one point, before storming back to take it 27-25. A Kelsey Gordon kill sealed the deal in set 4.

Washburn advances to the regional championship match, set for 7 p.m. Saturday in Warrensburg.

