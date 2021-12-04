Unranked Jayhawks advance to Sweet 16 in NCAA volleyball tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks are just three matches away from a shot at the NCAA volleyball title.

The team defeated No. 14 Creighton 3-1 Thursday night. After entering the tournament unranked and beating Oregon 3-0, KU is now heading to the Sweet 16 round to face off against the winner between Penn State and No. 3 Pittsburg, who play Saturday at 6 p.m.

