Unranked Jayhawks advance to Sweet 16 in NCAA volleyball tournament

OMAHA, KS - December 2, 2021 - /vb during a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Kansas Jayhawks at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, NE. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics(Aiden Droge | Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks are just three matches away from a shot at the NCAA volleyball title.

The team defeated No. 14 Creighton 3-1 Thursday night. After entering the tournament unranked and beating Oregon 3-0, KU is now heading to the Sweet 16 round to face off against the winner between Penn State and No. 3 Pittsburg, who play Saturday at 6 p.m.

