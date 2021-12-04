Advertisement

Two arrested for meth possession following alleged traffic infraction

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. Sheriff’s arrested two Topekans after finding illegal drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Through the course of the investigation of the traffic stop illegal drug contraband was located in the vehicle. A search warrant was issued for a location near Mayetta following the findings, where more illegal contraband was located.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reports that on Thursday, Dec. 2 at approximately 12:30 a.m., a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a 1999 Toyota Camry for an alleged traffic infraction on 150th and Q4 Road.

Alexandra Michelle Murillo, 30, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.  Matthew Smith, 33, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The incident remains under investigation.

