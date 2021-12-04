Topeka man arrested after meth found in vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind Jackson Co. bars after he was caught with meth in his Ford Escape.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Jeffrey John Reece, 52, of Topeka, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Reece in a 2002 Ford Escape for a traffic violation just west of U.S. Highway 75 and 142nd Rd.

Reece was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container and driving while suspended.

