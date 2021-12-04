Topeka Acappella Unlimited brings sounds of the season to Grace Cathedral

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sounds of the holiday season filled Grace Cathedral on Saturday.

Topeka Acappella Unlimited hosted ‘Celebrate the Season’ with special guests, Capital City Chorus.

The program was split into two acts, both featuring Topeka Acappella Unlimited and special guests singing classic Christmas music.

Songs such as ‘Go Tell It On The Mountain,’ ‘Silver Bells,’ and ‘Little Drummer Boy’ could be heard throughout the afternoon.

Topeka Acappella Unlimited invites all to their spring show ‘Ladies Tea’ May 14th at Grace Cathedral.

