Saturday forecast: Holding on to mild weather this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We aren’t completely done with the warmer weather just yet. Although today may feel a little cooler than previous days with highs in the 50s, we are still above our normal high of 47 for the start of December.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Warm and Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. A strong cold front passes through Sunday evening.

We are hoping to reach the 60s on Sunday before we put an end to the nice weather for the week ahead. A strong cold front is expect Sunday evening that will drop us into the upper 20s Sunday night with highs maybe reaching 40 degrees during the day on Monday.

No precipitation is expected from the cold front, but there is a slight chance for some light snow flurries Monday night into Tuesday morning. Don’t expect more than a dusting at best and temperatures will stay cool through Wednesday night with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies and winds generally from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

There is another low chance for a light wintry mix on Wednesday night, although better chances look to be off towards far northeast Kansas near the St. Joseph, MO area. We will warm up a little bit again by the end of the week reaching the mid 50s on Friday with lows still in the 30s. We may see another strong cold front next weekend.

Temperatures remain above average through the weekend. Winds will be the only hazard with gusts 20-30 mph especially today and Sunday. If you’re heading to the Chiefs game Sunday night, it’ll be dropping through the 40s with gusts around 25 mph. The wind chill by the end of the game could be in the low-mid 30s. Confidence is low on next work week’s weather pattern so don’t be surprised if there’s continued changes to the forecast in the coming days. Keep checking back for updates.

