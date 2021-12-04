Salvation Army gives out more than 5,000 donated coats at “Share the Warmth” giveaway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army welcomed folks looking to stay warm this winter with their “Share the Warmth” distribution.

For the past month Scotch Fabric Care has collected and cleaned donated coats from the community. In total, 5,150 coats were donated.

Saturday, they hung them up for those in need to grab two for themselves and as many as they need for their family.

“Every year we have people calling in October wanting to know if we’re going to have it, when we’re going to have it, how many can they take, so it’s worked out well for the adults in the family and we’ve got a lot of kids coats,” said Development Director for the Salvation Army Shelley Robertson.

Community volunteers helped with the process of welcoming in people and choosing the jacket that best suits them.

Kansas Gas Service also handed out flyers about their Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program and information for those individuals to stay warm this winter. To receive an application for the KGS Share the Warmth program, call (816)-756-5392 then option 2. Or email KWM.FuelFunds@usc.salvationarmy.org

No one needed documentation to get the coats, just to tell the person at the table their name and how many coats they took.

“We have such an array of coats. I mean, from heavy winter coats and some really nice coats. We get some really nice coats and just different colors and depth. Different warmth to them,” said Robertson. “We let them take more than one. We try to tell them to keep it just folks in the household so that way it gives everybody an opportunity to get some coats.”

With this happening every year, it shows that people are in need and they’re here to help.

“Any that we have leftover, we take out to the schools and take to other charities. So it works out really well.”

Now, they’re working on the Annual Red Kettle Campaign. You can see them with the large bin, ringing the bells for donations.

