Police: Man crashes stolen truck into church, stabs 2, killing 1 in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after they say a man stole a vehicle, crashed it into a church and then stabbed two people.

The incident started Saturday morning when police say a 36-year-old man stole a blue truck from a residence while the vehicle’s owner was outside of the truck dumping trash. Police say the keys were inside the truck when the suspect came along, jumped inside and took off with the vehicle. The man then crashed the truck into a church at Orme and Poplar.

Following the crash, police say the man then got out of the truck, went to a house blocks away, entered the house and stabbed two people inside. One person died from their injuries, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested the suspect a few blocks away from the house where the deadly stabbing occurred. Authorities also say he is a parolee. Investigators are now trying to determine whether the stabbings were random.

