Man who ran from St. George domestic dispute found late Saturday morning

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was sought after by law enforcement agencies after he ran from a domestic dispute in St. George was found late Saturday morning.

The Everbridge notification system alerted St. George residents on Saturday morning just before 11:50 a.m. to let them know the suspect had been located.

The St. George Police Department says it had increased the number of officers in the northern part of town near 6th St. and Rockenham Rd.

SGPD said officers, deputies from the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol were looking for a suspect in a domestic violence case that ran from officers when they arrived on Saturday morning.

The Department said there was not believed to be a threat to the community, however, residents were asked to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, wearing all black with white stripes on his sleeves and is missing one eye. He was also said to have been wearing a backpack.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was last seen in the area north of Quail Court in Saint George.

Law enforcement has not yet released the name of the man in custody.

