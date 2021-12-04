Advertisement

Kansas women arrested after drugs found in stolen vehicle

Traci Elaine Reynolds (left) and Jennifer Lynn Dewitt (right) are arrested after drugs are...
Traci Elaine Reynolds (left) and Jennifer Lynn Dewitt (right) are arrested after drugs are found in the stolen vehicle they had been driving on Dec. 2, 2021.(Shawn Wheat | Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas women were arrested after drugs were found in the stolen vehicle they were driving.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says two women were arrested just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, after they were found driving a stolen vehicle outside of Park City.

Deputies said they found a 2013 white Ford Explorer near 262nd Rd. on U.S. Highway 75 which had been reported stolen.

After a traffic stop was initiated, the Sheriff’s Office said both women were arrested. The driver, Traci Elaine Reynolds, 37, of Wichita, was arrested for felony possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, Jennifer Lynn Dewitt, 41, of Emporia, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container.

Both women were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail.

