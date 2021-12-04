JCPD remembers fallen officer on 20th anniversary of his death

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Department took time to remember a fallen police officer with his wife on the 20th anniversary of his death.

The Junction City Police Department says in a Facebook post that Friday, Dec. 3, marked the 20th anniversary of the loss of officer Wilson “Alex” C. Johnson Jr. in the line of duty.

At 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2001, JCPD said Officer Johnson was fatally shot while he assisted a domestic battery victim to recover her two kids who had been held in an apartment building. The suspect shot Officer Johnson during the confrontation in the apartment.

JCPD said Johnson died at the scene. Due to his actions, it said the two children were rescued unharmed. He served had served JCPD for 18 years as a Patrol Officer and Detective.

The Department said Johnson joined after a 20-year career in the Army, which included two tours of duty in Vietnam and tours in Korea and Germany. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Junction City Police Officers Association, and the Kansas Peace Officers Association.

JCPD said Johnson was 56 when he died and is survived by his wife Hermine Linda Johnson and two stepsons, David and Michael Quintanar.

On Friday afternoon, Chief of Police John Lamb said he and Sergeant of Community Involvement Eliel Borges visited Hermine to give her flowers in honor of her late husband. They spent some time with her reminiscing on their memories of Officer Johnson.

JCPD said it has lost three other officers in the line of duty since its inception: Ira M. Buchanon (EOW 11/13/1869), James R. White (EOW 11/18/1901) and Robert E. L. Cooper (EOW 11/20/1901). Their memories, and Johnson’s, are honored at Heritage Park’s law enforcement memorial. Their names can also be found on a plaque attached to the department’s mural wall.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.