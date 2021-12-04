Advertisement

The Envista Cares Challenge is spreading holiday joy as they announce its next organization

By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union announced Friday its December partner for the Envista Cares Challenge is the Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries.

Envista will provide the Rescue Mission with a media package to help market and promote the mission. At the end of the month, Envista will then match donations up to $2,500.

After the recent pandemic, the executive director of the Topeka Rescue Mission, Barry Feaker, says the assistance from Envista means a lot.

“You know, I think that this time of year all the help we can get is really important for people who are really challenged,” said Feaker. “Due to the pandemic, we’re smaller than we used to be, again, because of social distancing and safety and those kind of things.”

At the start of the pandemic, the Topeka Rescue Mission enacted some programs meant to rapidly re-house people who are working. Feaker said roughly 76 households have been helped so far, which is almost their goal of 80 houses.

To learn more about the Envista Care Challenge or to donate to the Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries, click here.

