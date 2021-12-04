Emporia State falls to Southern Oklahoma in bowl game

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State Hornets fell to Southern Oklahoma in the Farmer’s Bank and Trust Live United Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets started the game off strong making the only score of the first quarter, ending it at 7 to zip.

Southern Oklahoma answered in the second quarter with two touchdowns to Emporia’s two, leaving the score 21 - 14 headed into the half.

The Hornets saw a tough third quarter with the first score of the half going to Southern Oklahoma. The Hornets quickly answered with a touchdown, missing the field goal. Oklahoma answered with two more touchdowns shoring up the score 31-27, Southeastern Oklahoma.

Southern Oklahoma also made the first score of the fourth quarter with a three-point conversion. The Hornets quickly answered with another touchdown tying the score back up to 34-34.

Southern Oklahoma ended the game with another three-point conversion with 10 seconds left on the clock, leaving the score 37-34, Oklahoma.

