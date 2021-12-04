Crestview Community Center hosts annual crafts show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 50 vendors put their items on display at the Crestview Community Center during their annual craft show earlier today.

Vendors of all types could be seen with some spaces featuring wreaths, paintings, jewelry and even some food goodies for the holidays.

The event has taken place for roughly 20 years and gives local vendors an opportunity and space to sell their merchandise.

“It was actually held this year in May so it was quite a bit smaller,” said Carmen Thompson, Recreation Leader at the community center. “The turnout wasn’t that great due to Covid, but this year it seems things are going very well for this crafts show. This year there’s lots of people coming in and I think with Covid kind of going down a little bit, that people are wanting to get out and come see the vendors.”

The crafts show is open today from 9am - 3pm with food options also available.

