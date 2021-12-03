Advertisement

Zoo Lights attendees encouraged to buy tickets in advance

Topeka Zoo Lights Up for the Holidays
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is encouraging those who plan on attending their holiday light display to purchase tickets in advance, or risk being turned away.

Director Brendan Wiley says due to current capacity limits, only a certain number of tickets will be sold each night for Zoo Lights.

Wiley said while reasons for crowd restrictions last year were due to COVID, this year it’s “based on maintaining a high level of experience for Zoo Lights attendees.”

Tickets are sold in 30 minute blocks, and the zoo says last weekend several of those blocks sold out. They anticipate the same happening this upcoming weekend due to the expected mild temperatures.

“The last thing in the world we want to do is to turn a family with young children away because we are sold out,” said Wiley. “Zoo Lights is magical. The best way for a person to experience the magic and insure that they can attend on the night they want is to get their tickets ahead of time.”

Wiley says while masks are encouraged at the zoo at all times, the park will require them on Mondays for those who are immunocompromised or prefer taking extra precautions.

Zoo Lights runs through December 26. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $7 for children under 12.

In addition to all the lights, the Topeka Zoo has welcomed two reindeer to spend the holidays inside the park.

