Wichita man charged for intent to distribute fentanyl

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been charged for intent to distribute fentanyl, along with other drug and gun-related charges.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas Duston Slinkard’s Office says a federal grand jury indicted a Wichita man on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

According to court documents, Joshua Heartfield, 32, of Wichita, has been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Slinkard’s Office said the Wichita Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation helped in the investigation of the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon will prosecute the case.

