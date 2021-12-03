Topeka business leader selected to serve on U.S. Chamber of Commerce council

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka business leader has been chosen to serve on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Council to represent the Sunflower State.

On Friday, Dec. 3, GO Topeka says Vice President of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Laurie Pieper was asked to serve on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Council.

GO Topeka said Pieper, who has been with the organization and the Greater Topeka Partnership since September, will bring valuable knowledge and perspective to the council as she represents the Sunflower State and Topeka.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to assume this role, as the position will allow me to be a voice at the national level, for local small businesses,” said Piper. “The Small Business Council is an exceptional advocate for small businesses across the country, bringing issues of importance to our communities to the attention of the U.S. Chamber and its board.”

GTP said Pieper will join small business owners, CEOs, directors of state and local chambers of commerce and other to serve on the Council, which will meet every week to discuss advocacy efforts and policy priorities.

“It is so cool to see someone from the partnership serving on this council,” said Matt Pivarnic, CEO of GTP. “Our local small business community is vital to the growth and success of Topeka and Shawnee County, and they now have a staunch advocate on the national stage. It also speaks volumes that Laurie was selected to serve on the council. I couldn’t be prouder to have her on our team.”

For more information about the U.S. Chamber and Small Business Council, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.