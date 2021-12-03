Advertisement

Topeka business celebrates NOTO move

Enchanting Earth, 805 N Kansas Ave.
Enchanting Earth, 805 N Kansas Ave.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business cut the ribbon on its new NOTO location.

Enchanting Earth has moved into the location at 805 N Kansas Ave. The shop used to be at 29th and Arrowhead, but outgrew the space.

Owner Jamie Inglett says she’s got something for everyone, and is excited to serve the NOTO community.

“We’ve got all different kinds of crystals, a lot of amethyst, quartz, stuff from all over the world, fancy carvings and some museum pieces, and jewelry,” Inglett said. “There’s something for everybody.”

The shop is open 11-5 p.m. Fri-Sat.

