Shawnee Co. road opens with new improvements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy Topeka road is finally open once again.

45th St. south of Lake Shawnee is officially open after 10 months of work.

County leaders held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of the 45th St. Road Construction Project.

“Shawnee County Public Works started this large project in February of 2021 and I am excited to announce that it is complete,” Commissioner Aaron Mays said. “Not only does this project provide multiple improvements for drivers but it also improves drainage and makes safety enhancements for pedestrians and bicyclists along the north side of 45th Street.”

Since being closed in February -- the road has seen the addition of a roundabout at the West Edge/Berryton intersection, two new bridges, walking paths on each side, and a continuous left-turn lane.

“Shawnee County residents not only benefit from a road improvement project, but a steep grade park trail issue was solved and a structurally deficient bridge was replaced,” Shawnee County Public Works Director Curt Niehaus said. “To solve these two ancillary issues independently would have cost the taxpayers of Shawnee County much more than the approximately $4.4 million dollars actually spent.”

