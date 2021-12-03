Rossville Schools closed Friday following spike in Covid cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Covid gave Rossville schools students an unexpected long weekend.

“The nurses were running tests as fast they could and they were doing contact tracing. They would talk to a kid that was positive and they would say this is the next group of kids we need to contact. The administrative team would start making calls and contact parents and then we’d call kids into the office say well you need to go home because we can’t test you at this time,” said Superintended of USD 321 Kerry Lacock. “We had the food service administrator, we had the maintenance director, we had myself, we had our technology team all there making contact with parents and contacting them and giving them the options of what we’ll be able to do but in the end, to make sure that we had everybody staying home that we needed to be, we wanted to make sure that we took today to do that.”

The Kaw Valley USD 321 website shows 15 active cases in the junior high school and high school, and five in the grade school. Which put another 73 students in quarantine through close contact.

“It was yesterday morning when we started seeing those numbers and we were working through the protocol. Identifying close contacts and all of that and we did get an email after 1 p.m. That some of our testing supplies had been deemed out of date so even some of those testing supplies we did have, we weren’t able to use.”

Lacock says they are unsure where it originated, but the Thanksgiving weekend and gatherings after their championship weekend could factor in.

They tested some students throughout the week through their “Test to Learn and Test to Play” Program -- but then they ran out of testing kits.

“If kids have symptoms and they come in we can test them there if their parents opt-in but in the test to play protocol, what that means is you’ve been deemed a close contact but you can do a modified quarantine where you can still come to school and still participate in our activities but you have to be tested every day. When this number jumped and we had a lot of close contacts that takes a lot of testing.”

Lacock said the county assisted in re-stocking testing supplies.

The school also postponed its Friday basketball games, and Winter Formal. Staff will spend the weekend cleaning rooms and hallways, including a sanitizing mister to disinfect the building for a safe return Monday. Rossville will bring in a nurse from St Marys to help with their testing strategy Monday.

Students will wait outside until called into their building. They’ll then be tested and sent back out to wait until they get the result.

