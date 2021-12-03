Advertisement

Rossville schools closed Friday due to covid outbreak

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kaw Valley School District has closed two Rossville schools Friday due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

The district said Rossville Junior-Senior High School and Rossville Grade School are the only schools impacted.

They said nurses and school employees are contacting parents and students who were determined to be close contacts of the positive cases.

USD 321 also shared in a letter to parents that they have exhausted all of their COVID-19 testing supplies and an order from the Kansas Department of Health & Environment has not arrived. The district said they will not have their Test to Learn/Play program while they await supplies.

They ask anyone with questions to contact the school nurses during school hours.

The district also encourages families to keep their children home when they are sick, wear a mask when they cannot maintain 6 feet of social distance, wash or sanitize their hands regularly, talk to a trusted healthcare provider, and get vaccinated if it’s right for them and their child.

